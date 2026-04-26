Modi In Bengal Ahead Of Final Poll Phase

The Election Commission of India has ensured tight security deployment, while Amit Shah continues to oversee campaign efforts on the ground.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In this image posted on April 24, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hand in photography during a boat ride on the Hooghly river ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. Photo: | PTI |
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Narendra Modi will address rallies in North 24 Parganas and Hooghly, followed by a major roadshow in Kolkata on Sunday.

  • The Bharatiya Janata Party is intensifying its campaign push before the final phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on April 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address two rallies on Sunday in North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts, and will also take part in a roadshow in Kolkata, as the BJP steps up its campaign for the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

His first rally is scheduled for Thakurnagar, a Matua community stronghold in North 24 Parganas, at around 2.15 pm, a senior BJP leader said.

He will then travel to Hooghly district to address another rally in the Haripal area at approximately 3.45 pm.

Later in the evening, Modi will lead a high-profile roadshow in Kolkata. It is expected to begin from B K Pal Avenue and end at Khanna Crossing, passing through the northern parts of the city, the BJP leader added.

The roadshow is likely to start around 5.30 pm and conclude by 7.30 pm, with traffic disruptions anticipated along the route.

Polling in the first phase, held on April 23 across 152 constituencies, recorded a voter turnout of 93 per cent.

The remaining 142 seats will go to polls in the second phase on April 29, with the Election Commission deploying central forces to ensure tight security.

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Modi has visited the state multiple times in recent weeks, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also been actively overseeing the party’s campaign on the ground.

(with PTI inputs)

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