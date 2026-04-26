Modi In Bengal Ahead Of Final Poll Phase

In this image posted on April 24, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hand in photography during a boat ride on the Hooghly river ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. Photo: | PTI |

In this image posted on April 24, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hand in photography during a boat ride on the Hooghly river ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. Photo: | PTI |