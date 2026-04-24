Bengal: Modi Takes Boat Ride On Hooghly

Summary of this article
Narendra Modi rode a boat on the Hooghly River in Kolkata, interacting with boatmen and morning walkers.
He shared photos from the trip, capturing views of the Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu.
Narendra Modi took a boat ride on the Hooghly River in Kolkata on Friday morning, where he interacted with boatmen and morning walkers.
Sharing photographs from the visit on social media, Modi was seen seated on a wooden boat with a camera, with the Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu visible in the background.
"Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge," the Prime Minister said on X.
"One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation."
"This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an opportunity to express gratitude to Maa Ganga," Modi said on social media.
The Prime Minister said he also had the opportunity to "meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable and morning walkers".
"On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people," Modi said.
Modi is actively campaigning for the BJP in the ongoing Assembly elections, with the first phase held on Thursday.
The second phase of polling is scheduled for April 29, while counting will take place on May 4.
(with PTI inputs)