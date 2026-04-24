Between Faith And Campaign: Modi’s Hooghly Moment
Along the soft morning light of Kolkata’s Hooghly river, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused amid a charged election season to stage a quieter, carefully curated moment. The images he later shared on X frame the river as symbol of memory, faith and political messaging intertwined. From lingering shots of the flowing waters to glimpses of the sweeping arcs of Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu, the photo set captures a morning that blends the personal with the performative. There are moments of stillness of the Prime Minister gazing at the river, attempting a photograph as well as interactions with boatmen and early walkers. These images situate the river as both setting and subject, a cultural lifeline invoked in the language of devotion, and a political stage in the midst of West Bengal’s electoral churn.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE