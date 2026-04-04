Modi To Launch BJP’s Bengal Campaign From Cooch Behar On April 5

The April 5 rally will be followed by a series of public meetings, roadshows, and organisational programmes by senior BJP leaders across the state

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Bengal
PM Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Modi is scheduled to address the BJP’s 'Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha' at the historic Ras Mela grounds in Cooch Behar.

  • Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29.

  • Modi had last visited the state on March 14 to address a rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Cooch Behar district on Sunday to launch the BJP’s campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections, a senior party leader said.

Modi is scheduled to address the BJP’s 'Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha' at the historic Ras Mela grounds in the afternoon, marking the start of the party’s intensified outreach in north Bengal, with the aim of consolidating grassroots support in a region that has become a saffron stronghold over the years and a critical electoral battlefield.

During the rally, the PM is expected to outline the party’s vision for a "developed West Bengal", highlight issues raised in the BJP’s recently released 'People’s Chargesheet' against the ruling TMC in the state, and focus on governance, law and order, and alleged corruption.

This will be Modi’s first election rally in the state, following the declaration of assembly polls, and the fourth public meeting at the Ras Mela grounds, after his previous rallies at the same venue during his campaign for the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 assembly polls.

TMC launches counter- charges against Amit Shah - null
TMC Counters Shah's 'Chargesheet' With Similar Document; Seeks Answer For Manipur Violence

BY PTI

Related Content
With this, the BJP has released the names of 292 candidates for the 294 seats in West Bengal. - PTI/File; Representative image
BJP Releases Fifth Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections
A worker gathers damaged wheat crop following rain and hailstorm that hit several villages, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI
Day In Pics: April 04, 2026
A combative grassroots campaigner who built her career on street protests and populist politics, Banerjee is now in her third consecutive term and gearing up for the state assembly elections expected in late April 2026. - Sandipan Chatterjee
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee Became Bengal’s Most Powerful Political Force
CEC Kumar said Elections In Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4. - Photo: @ECISVEEP/X via PTI
Assembly Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Polling in Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4
Related Content

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

“The Prime Minister’s visit is centred on transitioning West Bengal from an era of systemic ‘bhoy’ (fear) to a future of ‘bhorosa’ (trust). This rally serves as a definitive launchpad to replace the ‘chronicle of betrayal’ with a commitment to security and growth,” a BJP statement said.

“Beyond political victory, the Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha seeks to restore the cultural glory of Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore’s West Bengal, pledging an end to state-sponsored lawlessness,” the statement said.

The April 5 rally will be followed by a series of public meetings, roadshows, and organisational programmes by senior BJP leaders across the state ahead of the polls, another party leader said, emphasising its plans for the final push for a decisive mandate in Bengal.

Modi had last visited the state on March 14 to address a rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, and inaugurate development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore, marking the culmination of the party’s ‘Poriborton Yatra’.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  4. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia