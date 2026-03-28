TMC Counters Shah's 'Chargesheet' With Similar Document; Seeks Answer For Manipur Violence

Senior TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Bratya Basu and Kirti Azad held a joint press conference where the trio targeted the Union home minister over his criticism of the TMC government on women's safety. "Amit Shah is talking about women's security. What is the condition of women's safety in BJP-ruled states? Shah should first answer about violence in Manipur, which has bled continuously for the past three years," TMC MP Moitra said.