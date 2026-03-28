Amit Shah To Release BJP's List Of Charges Against TMC On Saturday

The document compiles alleged instances of corruption and misgovernance during Mamata Banerjee's 15-year tenure

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Union Minister Amit Shah
Amit Shah
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Summary of this article

  • The document is titled 'Abhiyognama' or 'charge sheet'.

  • The 'charge sheet' will highlight the alleged "failures" of the TMC government across 14 sectors.

  • This is to underscore TMC's alleged shortcomings and subsequently present alternatives in its election manifesto.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday unveil a compilation of the BJP's allegations against the TMC government in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections in the state, a senior party leader said.

The document, titled 'Abhiyognama' or 'charge sheet', compiles alleged instances of corruption and misgovernance during the 15-year tenure of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Shah will release the 'charge sheet' at a hotel in New Town on Saturday afternoon. He arrived in Kolkata early on Saturday.

The 'charge sheet' will highlight the alleged "failures" of the TMC government across 14 sectors, the BJP leader said.

Allegations related to "corruption" in the administration, "collapse of law and order", safety concerns for women, "prevalence of syndicate raj", and crises in health and education are expected to figure prominently in the 'charge sheet', he said.

The BJP plans to use the 'charge sheet' to underscore TMC's alleged shortcomings and subsequently present alternatives in its election manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra', which is likely to be released in the first week of April, he added.

Shah has made several visits to West Bengal over the past two months, participating in organisational meetings, public rallies, and outreach programmes, including the 'Poriborton Yatra', to strengthen the BJP's grassroots network and fine-tune poll strategies.

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West Bengal's 294-member assembly will go to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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