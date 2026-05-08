"Premature and Misplaced," Sanjay Raut On Trump's Congratulatory Message to BJP

Raut responded to Trump’s best wishes, he tagged the US President and urged him to adopt a "more informed and balanced view" about the elections.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Kumari Anusha
Updated on:
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Sanjay Raut
Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
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Summary

Summary of this article

  •  Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday termed US President Donald Trump’s congratulations to PM Narendra Modi over the West Bengal poll results "premature and misplaced."

  • He further claimed that there are serious concerns pertaining West Bengal polls were held in an atmosphere of fear, violence and systemic pressure

  • There are allegations that the extensive deployment of central forces which forced people and created compulsion rather than confidence

Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), shared a post on X on Friday in which he termed US President Donald Trump’s congratulatory message to PM Narendra Modi for the BJP victory in West Bengal “premature and misplaced”. He asserted that elections are an internal matter of India’s democracy.

In a post on X, Raut responded to Trump’s best wishes, he tagged the US President and urged him to adopt a "more informed and balanced view" about the elections. He wrote, "As a Member of Parliament from India, I write in response to reports of your congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the West Bengal Assembly election results. These are state-level elections — an internal matter of India's federal democracy. Any external endorsement appears premature and misplaced,"

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He further claimed that there are serious concerns pertaining West Bengal polls were held in an atmosphere of fear, violence and systemic pressure. He added, “There are widespread perceptions that the Election Commission did not act impartially and that its functioning appeared to favor the BJP, raising questions about institutional neutrality.”

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There are allegations that extensive deployment of central forces which forced people and created compulsion rather than confidence. Senior leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, have publicly raised concerns about the fairness of the process, he said.

Earlier this week, the BJP created history by securing more than two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the 15-year rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They secured 207 seats in an Assembly of 293 seats. After the win, White House spokesperson Kush Desai announced that “The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic and decisive election victory.”

 The Rajya Sabha MP said that “Democracy is not just about elections — it is about ensuring they are free, fair, and credible. When serious allegations arise, they warrant scrutiny, not celebration.”

"Were these concerns considered before your statement? Given your emphasis on democratic values, I urge a more informed and balanced view," he added.

Sanjay Raut is a four-term Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. He has been among the INDIA bloc leaders who were backing Mamta Banerjee, former CM of West Bengal, after the results.

(With PTI Inputs)

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