"Premature and Misplaced," Sanjay Raut On Trump's Congratulatory Message to BJP

In a post on X, Raut responded to Trump’s best wishes, he tagged the US President and urged him to adopt a "more informed and balanced view" about the elections. He wrote, "As a Member of Parliament from India, I write in response to reports of your congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the West Bengal Assembly election results. These are state-level elections — an internal matter of India's federal democracy. Any external endorsement appears premature and misplaced,"