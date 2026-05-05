Trump Congratulates Modi On 'Historic, Decisive' Election Victory

Summary of this article
Donald Trump congratulated Narendra Modi, calling his election win “historic and decisive”.
The White House said Trump had earlier expressed “admiration” for Modi during a recent phone call.
BJP secured a two-thirds majority in West Bengal, ending Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule, and retained Assam for a third term.
US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "historic and decisive" election victory, as per a White House spokesman on Tuesday.
"Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader," White House Spokesman Kush Desai said according to a PTI report.
"The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” he added.
On Monday, the BJP scripted history by securing more than two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the 15-year rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party also retained Assam for a third term.