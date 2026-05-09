PM Modi Attends BJP Swearing-In Ceremony In West Bengal

In this screengrab from a video posted on May 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari during the oath-taking ceremony, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)(PTI05_09_2026_000079B)

In this screengrab from a video posted on May 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari during the oath-taking ceremony, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)(PTI05_09_2026_000079B)