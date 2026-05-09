PM Modi Attends BJP Swearing-In Ceremony In West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds for the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP's first government in West Bengal.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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PM Narendra Modi Bengal visit BJP first govt in Bengal BJP first government in West Bengal
In this screengrab from a video posted on May 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari during the oath-taking ceremony, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)(PTI05_09_2026_000079B)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday for the BJP's first swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.

  • The BJP ended 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule by winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

  • Accompanied by Suvendu Adhikari, the Prime Minister was greeted by thousands of supporters at the venue.

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal’s first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Saturday, marking a historic shift in the state's political landscape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony at the Brigade Parade Grounds, following a decisive electoral victory that ended 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly to claim its majority, PTI reported. To reach the venue, the Prime Minister landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport shortly before 10 am. From there, he travelled by helicopter to the Race Course ground before completing the final leg of the journey by road.

According to PTI, Modi arrived at the grounds alongside CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya. He entered the venue in an open vehicle, waving to a large crowd that had gathered since the early morning hours to witness the proceedings.

The atmosphere remained charged as supporters chanted 'Jay Shri Ram' during the Prime Minister's arrival. Reported PTI, thousands of party workers filled the Brigade Parade Grounds to observe the transition of power. After being accorded a formal welcome by state leadership, the Prime Minister joined the stage for the official oath-taking ceremony.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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