Multi-Layered Security Planned At Brigade Parade Ground For Oath Taking Ceremony of BJP In Bengal.

Summary of this article
The Brigade Parade Ground to be put under a multi-layered security involving around 4,000 police personnel for the oath taking ceremony of Bengal's first BJP Govt.
The ceremony is likely to be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several others.
The police said the over 900-acre ground has been divided into around 30 sectors for effective crowd management and discipline.
The sprawling 900-acre expanse of Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground—a theatre of India’s most seismic political shifts—is currently humming with a different kind of electricity. By Friday, the iconic green space will witness a milestone many thought improbable: the swearing-in of West Bengal’s first-ever BJP government. But before the garlands are exchanged and the oaths taken, the city is being transformed into an impenetrable fortress.
The scale of the operation is staggering, yet there is a human precision to the chaos. Roughly 4,000 police personnel are currently fanning out across the Maidan, trading their usual beats for a high-stakes security detail. To manage the expected sea of supporters, officials have sliced the massive ground into 30 distinct sectors. It’s a logistical jigsaw puzzle where every piece is overseen by a Deputy or Assistant Commissioner, ensuring that the "city of joy" does not buckle under the weight of its own history.
For the veteran officers at Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, Wednesday was a marathon of blueprints and briefings. The atmosphere was reportedly thick with the gravity of the task—protecting a stage that will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and a phalanx of the country’s most powerful leaders. Beyond the standard door-frame metal detectors and handheld scanners, the "human eye" remains the priority; police will be stationed on nearby rooftops, watching the horizon while CCTV cameras keep a digital pulse on the crowd below.
Yet, for the average people of Kolkata, the shift is most palpable in the rhythm of the streets. While the ceremony is the main event, the city's traffic pulse is already adjusting. Police have warned of significant restrictions and diversions through Saturday, a necessary headache for a city preparing to host a "huge gathering" that feels like a collective holding of breath. As the Central Armed Police Force stands on standby, the Brigade—once the bastion of the Left and then the Trinamool—receptively waits to see what this new saffron chapter holds.