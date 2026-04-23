A Vote Ringed By Forces: Bengal’s Poll Season Turns Security-Heavy
Across Kolkata and beyond, election season in West Bengal is being marked as much by security formations as by political mobilisation. Central paramilitary forces, deployed in what officials describe as unprecedented numbers, are conducting route marches, guarding key constituencies, and shadowing campaign activity, underscoring the high-stakes nature of the polls. From temple precincts in Kalighat to dense urban constituencies in Kolkata, route marches and security drills have become a daily spectacle. With nearly 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, questions around scale, necessity, and the message such visibility sends are shaping the political atmosphere.
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