A Vote Ringed By Forces: Bengal’s Poll Season Turns Security-Heavy

In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

1/10 CRPF women personnel from Manipur during a route march as part of enhanced security arrangements for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata on Tuesday. Kolkata West Bengal. | Photo: IMAGO/ANI





2/10 In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





3/10 Paramilitary forces conduct march-past and tighten security around Kalighat Kalighat Kali Temple and Rashbehari Assembly constituency during election campaign ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, in Kolkata. | Photo: IMAGO/ANI





4/10 In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





5/10 Central paramilitary forces conduct a march-past amid tight security arrangements across various Assembly constituencies during election campaigns and rallies ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: IMAGO/ANI





6/10 In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





7/10 Paramilitary forces conduct a march past near the Kalighat Kali Temple at Rashbehari Assembly constituency, for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: IMAGO/ANI





8/10 In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





9/10 CRPF personnel are seen during a nomination submission rally of the Left Front political party in Kolkata. | Photo: IMAGO





10/10 In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





