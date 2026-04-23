A Vote Ringed By Forces: Bengal’s Poll Season Turns Security-Heavy

Across Kolkata and beyond, election season in West Bengal is being marked as much by security formations as by political mobilisation. Central paramilitary forces, deployed in what officials describe as unprecedented numbers, are conducting route marches, guarding key constituencies, and shadowing campaign activity, underscoring the high-stakes nature of the polls. From temple precincts in Kalighat to dense urban constituencies in Kolkata, route marches and security drills have become a daily spectacle. With nearly 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, questions around scale, necessity, and the message such visibility sends are shaping the political atmosphere.

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Sensitive Area Deployment Photo
In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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West Bengal Election Security
CRPF women personnel from Manipur during a route march as part of enhanced security arrangements for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata on Tuesday. Kolkata West Bengal. | Photo: IMAGO/ANI
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Security Personnel Bengal Photos
In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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2026 election security
Paramilitary forces conduct march-past and tighten security around Kalighat Kalighat Kali Temple and Rashbehari Assembly constituency during election campaign ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, in Kolkata. | Photo: IMAGO/ANI
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Central Forces in Bengal
In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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central forces deployment
Central paramilitary forces conduct a march-past amid tight security arrangements across various Assembly constituencies during election campaigns and rallies ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: IMAGO/ANI
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BSF Deployment Bengal
In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Central Forces in Bengal
Paramilitary forces conduct a march past near the Kalighat Kali Temple at Rashbehari Assembly constituency, for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: IMAGO/ANI
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CISF Security West Bengal
In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Central Forces in Bengal photos
CRPF personnel are seen during a nomination submission rally of the Left Front political party in Kolkata. | Photo: IMAGO
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Security Personnel Bengal Photos
In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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