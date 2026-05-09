Security Tightened In Kolkata Ahead Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In Ceremony

In this image posted on May 9, 2026, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Saini arrive at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as the party forms the first government in West Bengal, in Kolkata. (@gupta_rekha/X via PTI Photo)

In this image posted on May 9, 2026, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Saini arrive at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as the party forms the first government in West Bengal, in Kolkata. (@gupta_rekha/X via PTI Photo)