Security Tightened In Kolkata Ahead Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In Ceremony

Summary of this article
Kolkata is under a multi-layered security cover involving central forces and local police ahead of the BJP's first oath-taking ceremony in the state.
Security has been specifically intensified at the Brigade Parade Grounds, Chinar Park, and the RCTC Ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival.
Thousands of BJP supporters are converging on the capital from north Bengal and neighbouring states to witness the historic transition of power.
A massive security blanket has been thrown over the city as West Bengal prepares for the swearing-in ceremony of its first BJP government following a landmark electoral victory. Significant police and paramilitary presence was observed on Saturday at key installations, including the Brigade Parade Grounds and the residences of both the chief minister-designate and the outgoing premier.
Heavy deployment was specifically noted outside the Chinar Park residence of chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari. PTI reported that security has also been intensified at the RCTC Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to land before heading to the official ceremony. To manage the high-profile event, a multi-layered security apparatus comprising central forces and Kolkata Police personnel has been established at the Brigade Parade Grounds venue.
The change in administration follows a historic election result where the BJP ended the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year tenure. Amidst the transition, CRPF personnel were stationed outside former CM Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence to maintain order during a period of heightened political activity.
According to PTI, BJP supporters from north Bengal and neighbouring states, including Jharkhand, have started arriving in the city to attend the oath-taking. Groups carrying party flags and chanting slogans gathered at various transit points before moving towards the main venue.
"It is a historic day. We have come to witness West Bengal getting independence from the clutches of the TMC," a supporter from Jharkhand said. Reported PTI, the influx of attendees is expected to continue throughout the morning as the city prepares for the transition of power.
(With inputs from PTI)