Security Tightened In Kolkata Ahead Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In Ceremony

Central forces and Kolkata Police deployed at Brigade Parade Grounds and key residences as BJP prepares to form its first government in West Bengal.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony West Bengal new chief minister
In this image posted on May 9, 2026, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Saini arrive at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as the party forms the first government in West Bengal, in Kolkata. (@gupta_rekha/X via PTI Photo)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata is under a multi-layered security cover involving central forces and local police ahead of the BJP's first oath-taking ceremony in the state.

  • Security has been specifically intensified at the Brigade Parade Grounds, Chinar Park, and the RCTC Ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival.

  • Thousands of BJP supporters are converging on the capital from north Bengal and neighbouring states to witness the historic transition of power.

A massive security blanket has been thrown over the city as West Bengal prepares for the swearing-in ceremony of its first BJP government following a landmark electoral victory. Significant police and paramilitary presence was observed on Saturday at key installations, including the Brigade Parade Grounds and the residences of both the chief minister-designate and the outgoing premier.

Heavy deployment was specifically noted outside the Chinar Park residence of chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari. PTI reported that security has also been intensified at the RCTC Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to land before heading to the official ceremony. To manage the high-profile event, a multi-layered security apparatus comprising central forces and Kolkata Police personnel has been established at the Brigade Parade Grounds venue.

The change in administration follows a historic election result where the BJP ended the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year tenure. Amidst the transition, CRPF personnel were stationed outside former CM Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence to maintain order during a period of heightened political activity.

Related Content
Forensic team officials investigate the crime scene following the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath, at Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI
Bengal Police Suspect ‘Professional Shooters’ In Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari Aide
null - null
Chandranath Rath's Trajectory: From Being In Air Force To Adhikari’s Confidant
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari speaks to the media on the Assembly election results day, in Kolkata. - PTI
Adhikari Vows ‘Real Change’ as BJP Prepares for Brigade Parade Ground Oath
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mamata's Defeat in Bhabanipur Signals Shifting Voter Trends in West Bengal
Related Content

According to PTI, BJP supporters from north Bengal and neighbouring states, including Jharkhand, have started arriving in the city to attend the oath-taking. Groups carrying party flags and chanting slogans gathered at various transit points before moving towards the main venue.

"It is a historic day. We have come to witness West Bengal getting independence from the clutches of the TMC," a supporter from Jharkhand said. Reported PTI, the influx of attendees is expected to continue throughout the morning as the city prepares for the transition of power.

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  2. IPL Dispatch: Axar Patel Jumps Elimination Gun; Fake Ticket-Sellers Arrested

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 51

  4. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Finn Allen’s 49-Ball Century Powers KKR To Fourth Straight Win

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Six Storm In Delhi As Finn Allen Unleashes Mayhem With 49-Ball Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  2. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  3. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  4. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  5. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 08, 2026

  2. How Samik Bhattacharya Became BJP's Trump Card In Urban Bengal

  3. Suspense Ends, Giant-Killer Suvendu Adhikari Is New Bengal CM

  4. Manipur BJP Leader Quits Party Over Government ‘Failure’ Amid Ethnic Conflict

  5. 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Staff At Private School In Delhi’s Janakpuri

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  4. Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In Critical Condition In Iran hospital As Family Urges Tehran Transfer

  5. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 51

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

  6. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  7. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  8. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps