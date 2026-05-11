Suvendu Adhikari Chairs First Cabinet Meeting As West Bengal CM

New BJP government prioritizes border security, central welfare schemes, job opportunities, and administrative reforms in landmark first meeting at Nabanna

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Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony First BJP CM of West Bengal
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari signs documents during his swearing-in ceremony as BJP forms government in the state for the first time, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Cabinet approved the transfer of approximately 600 acres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for India-Bangladesh border fencing.

  • The state formally joined the Ayushman Bharat/PM Jan Arogya Yojana and other central schemes like PM Vishwakarma, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and PM Ujjwala.

  • Decisions include immediate implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), allowing IAS/IPS officers for central training, a 5-year age relaxation for government job aspirants.

In a significant start to his tenure, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Monday. The meeting resulted in six major decisions aimed at strengthening security, implementing central schemes, and delivering good governance to the people of Bengal.

Adhikari, who took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister on May 9, emphasized that the government would focus on "Susashan (good governance) and Suraksha (security)." He described the administration as a "people's government, not a party government," and expressed gratitude for a "fear-free and peaceful election."

Key highlights from the meeting include swift action on long-pending issues, alignment with central government initiatives under a "double-engine" model, and commitments to transparency and development. Portfolios for the five other ministers who took oath alongside Adhikari were also expected to be announced.

The Chief Minister later briefed the media, outlining the decisions and reaffirming the government's commitment to national security, welfare, and administrative efficiency.

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Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari signs documents during his swearing-in ceremony as BJP forms government in the state for the first time, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Suvendu Adhikari Sworn In As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister
In this image posted on May 9, 2026, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Saini arrive at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as the party forms the first government in West Bengal, in Kolkata. - (@gupta_rekha/X via PTI Photo)
Security Tightened In Kolkata Ahead Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In Ceremony
Forensic team officials investigate the crime scene following the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath, at Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI
Bengal Police Suspect ‘Professional Shooters’ In Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari Aide
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari speaks to the media on the Assembly election results day, in Kolkata. - PTI
Adhikari Vows ‘Real Change’ as BJP Prepares for Brigade Parade Ground Oath
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