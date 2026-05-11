Suvendu Adhikari Chairs First Cabinet Meeting As West Bengal CM

Summary of this article
The Cabinet approved the transfer of approximately 600 acres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for India-Bangladesh border fencing.
The state formally joined the Ayushman Bharat/PM Jan Arogya Yojana and other central schemes like PM Vishwakarma, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and PM Ujjwala.
Decisions include immediate implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), allowing IAS/IPS officers for central training, a 5-year age relaxation for government job aspirants.
In a significant start to his tenure, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Monday. The meeting resulted in six major decisions aimed at strengthening security, implementing central schemes, and delivering good governance to the people of Bengal.
Adhikari, who took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister on May 9, emphasized that the government would focus on "Susashan (good governance) and Suraksha (security)." He described the administration as a "people's government, not a party government," and expressed gratitude for a "fear-free and peaceful election."
Key highlights from the meeting include swift action on long-pending issues, alignment with central government initiatives under a "double-engine" model, and commitments to transparency and development. Portfolios for the five other ministers who took oath alongside Adhikari were also expected to be announced.
The Chief Minister later briefed the media, outlining the decisions and reaffirming the government's commitment to national security, welfare, and administrative efficiency.