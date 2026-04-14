Replug|Ambedkar Jayanti: Why Caste Violence And Exclusion Persist In India

Just days before Ambedkar Jayanti, yet another Dalit student, pursuing his studies at adental college in Kerala’s Kannur died by suicide allegedly because of the humiliation and disgrace he had to face from his teachers. Nithin Raj R.L., who was just 22 years old and a first year BDS student, was allegedly discriminated against based on caste and skin color by some professors in the college. The faculty members have been identified and are currently suspended by the college administration.