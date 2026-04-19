15 Films That Tear Through The Myth Of A Casteless India

Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2026 calls forth the architect of our Constitution and his many contributions to the nation. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, through his idea of his undelivered speech Annihilation of Caste (1936) called for the complete dismantling of caste and its religious justifications to envisioning an egalitarian social order. Ambedkar’s activism—from the Mahad Satyagraha for access to public water to the burning of the Manusmriti—directly confronted caste’s foundations. Jyotirao Phule Jayanti on the April 11, 2026 also marks a legacy rooted in educational reform as rebellion. Phule was dedicated to educating lower castes and advancing dignity for Dalits and OBCs. Their ideas shaped radical visions of what equality could look like, which contemporary India unfortunately fails to protect.