15 Films That Tear Through The Myth Of A Casteless India

An essential April watchlist highlighting fifteen films to watch on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Jyotirao Phule and Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
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15 Films That Tear Through The Myth Of A Casteless India
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jyotirao Phule’s and Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s birth anniversaries fall in April, on the 11th and 14th respectively.

  • Their ideological and political commitment to dismantle caste-based discrimination has continued to inspire generations. 

  • These 15 films refuse to flatter the status quo and place lived caste-realities at the centre from an ecosystem reliant on convenient amnesia.

April carries immense cultural weight, as a reminder of a country still distant from the vision imagined by its early revolutionaries.  The month specially draws attention to two figures who altered the grammar of social justice in India.

Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2026 calls forth the architect of our Constitution and his many contributions to the nation. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, through his idea of his undelivered speech Annihilation of Caste (1936) called for the complete dismantling of caste and its religious justifications to envisioning an egalitarian social order. Ambedkar’s activism—from the Mahad Satyagraha for access to public water to the burning of the Manusmriti—directly confronted caste’s foundations. Jyotirao Phule Jayanti on the April 11, 2026 also marks a legacy rooted in educational reform as rebellion. Phule was dedicated to educating lower castes and advancing dignity for Dalits and OBCs. Their ideas shaped radical visions of what equality could look like, which contemporary India unfortunately fails to protect.

Cinema has the ability to step into this gap with far greater honesty as Dalit filmmakers bring their voices to the forefront. Their films address the caste system’s function as a living record of tracing indignities and the resistance that defines everyday life for many. The quiet erasure of caste from mainstream discourse makes revisiting these works even more necessary.

Here are Outlook’s picks of 15 films depicting and urgently demanding the dismantling of the caste system.

1. Jai Bhim (T. J. Gnanavel, 2021 | Amazon Prime Video)

Jai Bhim (2021)
Jai Bhim (2021) Photo: Amazon Prime Video
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Drawn from a 1993 case, Jai Bhim tracks lawyer Chandru’s (Suriya) aiding Sengeni’s (Lijomol Jose) search for her husband after his disappearance in police custody. What unfolds is a grim tour of institutional violence through a crime and courtroom drama. The film lays bare how caste conveniently embeds itself within justice systems. Sengeni’s journey becomes a study in endurance, where seeking justice demands a near-impossible reserve of strength and clarity.

2. Pariyerum Perumal (Mari Selvaraj, 2018 | Amazon Prime Video)

Pariyerum Perumal (2018)
Pariyerum Perumal (2018) Photo: Amazon Prime Video
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A law student’s ambition meets the blunt force of social hierarchy. Perumal’s (Kathir) bond with an upper-caste classmate appears gentle until it collides with inherited prejudice. The film cuts through romantic illusions and leaves behind a stark portrait of aspirations under threat. Perumal’s journey becomes one of painful awareness, as each step forward invites retaliation from those invested in preserving caste hierarchies. The later Hindi adaptation Dhadak 2 (2025) also inculcates the essence of this film while carving its own place. 

3. Masaan (Neeraj Ghaywan, 2015 | Netflix)

Masaan (2015)
Masaan (2015) Photo: Netflix
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Set along the ghats of Varanasi, Masaan traces four lives navigating desire shaped by social and caste boundaries. One storyline follows a young woman grappling with moral policing, while the other centres a man whose caste shapes both his work and his romantic prospects. Its recognition at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival marked a significant moment for contemporary Indian cinema. Varun Grover’s writing allows the city itself to become a character that reflects both beauty and exclusion. The film alternatively glimmers in its portrayal of the cyclical nature of life and death along with the unpredictability of fate and circumstance. 

4. Ankur (Shyam Benegal, 1974 | YouTube)

Ankur (1974)
Ankur (1974) Photo: YouTube
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Shyam Benegal’s debut examines feudal structures through the life of Lakshmi. A Dalit woman working as domestic help, Lakshmi (Shabana Azmi) is romantically entangled with her upper-caste employer, only to be discarded when accountability threatens his position. The film dissects how caste shapes moral codes, especially around women’s bodies. It also studies how caste and patriarchy intersect, shaping both opportunity and punishment of crossing boundaries. 

5. Sairat (Nagraj Manjule, 2016 | ZEE5)

Sairat (2016)
Sairat (2016) Photo: Zee 5
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Love attempts to cross a boundary that society guards with violence. The relationship at the centre of Sairat unfolds with warmth before encountering the rigid expectations of caste hierarchy. Archi (Rinku Rajguru) and Parshya (Akash Thosar) attempt to carve out a life beyond imposed boundaries, yet their journey is shadowed by relentless hostility. The film sparked widespread conversation, with its ending leaving audiences shaken. The film’s strength lies in its portrayal of love as extremely fragile, yet innately revolutionary within an orthodox system.

6. Jai Bhim Comrade (Anand Patwardhan, 2011 | YouTube)

Jai Bhim Comrade (2011)
Jai Bhim Comrade (2011) Photo: YouTube
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Anand Patwardhan’s documentary moves through the realities of marginalised communities while also engaging with internal debates within the Dalit resistance. Music and protest intertwine as the film situates Ambedkarite thought within broader struggles around social justice, exposing institutional gaps in policing and judiciary systems. 

7.  Caste On The Menu Card (TISS, 2014 | YouTube)

Caste On The Menu Card (2014)
Caste On The Menu Card (2014) Photo: YouTube
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This short documentary turns its gaze toward urban spaces, examining how caste shapes food practices and social interaction. It looks closely at beef consumption, hostel dining rules and campus politics, revealing how caste distinctions continue to shape everyday choices in urban settings. Its inability to secure clearance from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry adds a telling layer to its reception.

8. Dhadak 2 (Shazia Iqbal, 2025 | Netflix)

Dhadak 2 (2025)
Dhadak 2 (2025) Photo: Netflix
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Directed by Shazia Iqbal, this adaptation of Pariyerum Perumal (2018) relocates the narrative to an urban setting in Bhopal. Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Vidhi (Triptii Dimri) find themselves drawn to each other, their bond deepening with ease. The relationship soon runs into a harsh reality as caste differences surface, turning their romantic connection into a site of tension over their uncertain future. The film attempts to bring caste into mainstream Hindi cinema, an industry that has historically sidestepped the subject. 

9. Jayanti (Shailesh Narwade, 2021 | YouTube)

Jayanti (2021)
Jayanti (2021) Photo: YouTube
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Santya (Ruturaj Wankhede), initially drawn toward extremist thought, begins to question his beliefs through exposure to Phule-Ambedkarite ideas. His journey reflects how caste consciousness develops, moving from ignorance to awareness with friction along the way. The film captures this shift with care, allowing the process of unlearning to take centre stage. It stands out for its focus on internal change rather than external conflict alone.

10. Sarpatta Parambarai (Pa. Ranjith, 2021 | Amazon Prime Video)

Sarpatta Parambarai (2021)
Sarpatta Parambarai (2021) Photo: Amazon Prime Video
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Set within the boxing culture of North Chennai, the film follows Kabilan’s (Arya) pursuit of recognition in the ring. His journey is shaped by social divisions that extend beyond sport. Ranjith uses the structure of a sports drama to explore caste, labour and identity, grounding each fight in a larger context.

11. Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi (Neeraj Ghaywan, 2021 | Netflix)

Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi (2021)
Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi (2021) Photo: Netflix
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Geeli Pucchi examines the relationship between Bharti (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Priya (Aditi Rao Hydari), two queer women navigating desire and professional life. Workplace dynamics reveal how privilege operates behind progressive appearances. Bharti’s experience of exclusion, both professional and personal, contrasts sharply with Priya’s ease. Their connection shifts once caste enters the conversation, altering intimacy itself.

12. Kaala (Pa. Ranjith, 2018 | Netflix)

Kaala (2018)
Kaala (2018) Photo: Netflix
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Set in Mumbai’s Dharavi, Kaala examines land politics shaped by caste and corporate interests. Haridev Abhayankar (Nana Patekar), a minister with an eye on profit, sets his sights on Dharavi’s valuable land. Standing in his way is Karikaalan (Rajnikanth), who rallies to defend the community’s claim over their homes and livelihoods. Ranjith situates the narrative within broader histories of oppression, drawing from multiple intellectual traditions. 

13. Sujata (Bimal Roy, 1959 | YouTube)

Sujata (1959)
Sujata (1959) Photo: YouTube
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Bimal Roy’s classic narrates the story of a young woman Sujata (Nutan) raised in a Brahmin household while carrying the burden of her caste identity. When she develops feelings for Adhir (Sunil Dutt), an upper-caste man, her identity becomes central to the family’s hesitation. The film examines how prejudice persists within spaces that appear compassionate, revealing the limits of acceptance shaped by social hierarchy.

14. Bheed (2023, dir. Anubhav Sinha | Netflix)

Bheed (2023)
Bheed (2023) Photo: Netflix
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Anubhav Sinha’s social drama lays bare the human toll of India’s 2020 COVID 19 lockdown. It captures the perilous journey of migrant workers trapped at a border checkpoint, evoking echoes of the 1947 Partition and the massive displacement it wrought. The film exposes the decay of human dignity under bureaucratic apathy, entrenched caste hierarchies and persistent social divides—all intensified by a public health crisis. 

15. Homebound (Neeraj Ghaywan, 2020 | Netflix )

Homebound (2025)
Homebound (2025) Photo: Netflix
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It follows two friends Mohammed Shoaib Ali (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa), who have set out with a shared goal of joining the police force, hoping to move beyond identities imposed on them. A sudden crisis disrupts their plans, exposing the fragile ground beneath their aspirations. Their story unfolds as a stark reflection on visibility, dignity and the value assigned to certain lives in moments of crisis. Ghaywan captures whose lives are valued and whose remain overlooked with an unsettling clarity.

Still from Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound - IMDB
Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

BY Zahoor Ahmad Mir

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