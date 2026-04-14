Ambedkar Jayanti: What is Democracy?

Nationalism And Democracy

Ambedkar had no hesitation when nationalists called him a communalist because he raised his voice for the marginalised sections of society. He proudly admits that he will speak for the rights of the marginalised and speak truth about social injustice, even if it goes against the majority or nationalistic narrative. Ambedkar criticised Indian nationalism because they are selective patriotic. They see social injustice but are not willing to address it. Their main concern was to get power and privilege only. Ambedkar argues that nationalism without social justice is hollow.