Uttarakhand: Ambedkar statue defaced in Pauri, case registered

Police in Uttarakhand have launched an investigation after a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar was defaced in Pauri district, sparking public outrage and prompting calls for strict action.

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The statue was found smeared with paint, and a case has been registered against unidentified individuals.

Police have formed multiple teams and are analysing CCTV footage and technical evidence.

The incident has triggered public anger, with organisations demanding swift and strict action.

A case has been registered after a statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was defaced in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Sunday.

The police stated that they received information around 4 pm on Saturday regarding damage to the statue, which is installed in a park near Alkeshwar Ghat along the banks of Alaknanda river.

According to the police, passersby noticed red and black paint smeared on the face of Babasaheb's statue and immediately alerted the authorities.

Subsequently, a case was registered against unidentified miscreants under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

A police team inspected the crime scene, collected evidence and subsequently arranged for the cleaning of the statue. To apprehend the culprits, the police are not only scrutinising CCTV footage but have also appealed to the general public to share any information, photographs, or videos related to the incident.

Pauri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarvesh Panwar stated that those responsible for the incident would soon be in police custody.

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