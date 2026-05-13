Buddhism in South India Reimagined: Ashoka-Ambedkar Dhamma Yatra and the Ambedkarite Revival

Ashoka-Ambedkar Dhamma Yatra: An emperor is assessed by how many wars he has won, while Dhamma Vijayan is the one who has earned the victory through love | Photo: Courtesy of the Author

Ashoka-Ambedkar Dhamma Yatra: An emperor is assessed by how many wars he has won, while Dhamma Vijayan is the one who has earned the victory through love | Photo: Courtesy of the Author