Inside the 13th Berlin Biennale: Foxing, Fugitivity, And Resistance

The joke operates as terror. The joker becomes a transmogrified interior space with the sideways glance of planting saplings for artistic delicacy. If a joke doesn’t land, does this mean the surface it was meant to land on was barren? Does an infertile base fail to receive it and produce offspring of laughter? Does a joke need to be delivered by a loner? Must it be formal? Should we consider jokes as forms of diabolical dialogue? Jokes can produce violence in the hearts of the fearful. However, the artist was heavily burdened by citations that are remarkably in vogue and celebrated in unsurprising thickets. The artist falls short in projecting his native, vernacular and distinguished episteme and honouring them at an event such as this.