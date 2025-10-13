China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

China on Monday called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to exercise restraint and resolve their escalating tensions through diplomatic channels.
Responding to questions at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed deep concern over the recent spike in violence between the neighboring countries.
China, which shares strategic partnerships with both Pakistan and Afghanistan, has maintained a tripartite dialogue mechanism aimed at improving regional stability and addressing security concerns.
China on Monday called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to exercise restraint and resolve their escalating tensions through diplomatic channels, following deadly clashes along their shared border that left dozens dead.
Responding to questions at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed deep concern over the recent spike in violence between the neighboring countries.
“China is seriously concerned about the current tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Lin said. “We sincerely hope both parties will prioritize the broader regional interest, stay calm, avoid further escalation, and resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation,” he added.
Over the weekend, the Pakistan Army reported that at least 23 of its soldiers were killed in the border fighting, along with more than 200 Taliban and allied militants. The clashes marked a significant flare-up in ongoing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.
In contrast, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that 58 Pakistani troops had been killed and around 30 wounded in what he described as retaliatory attacks.
China, which shares strategic partnerships with both Pakistan and Afghanistan, has maintained a tripartite dialogue mechanism aimed at improving regional stability and addressing security concerns. Beijing has often played a mediating role as Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which have carried out attacks inside Pakistan.
China reiterated its support for peace and cooperation, urging both sides to work together to safeguard regional stability and avoid actions that could further inflame tensions.
With PTI inputs