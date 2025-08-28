Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting: Gunman Robin Westman Wrote ‘Nuke India’ on Weapon, Kills 2 Children

The 23-year-old suspect, who later killed himself, left disturbing messages including “Kill Donald Trump” and “Israel Must Fall” on his weapons.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Minneapolis school shooting Minneapolis Catholic School Minneapolis Catholic school
Other writings reportedly included "Israel Must Fall," "Kill Donald Trump," and "Mashallah."
  • Robin Westman, 23, opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, killing 2 children and injuring 17, before dying by suicide.

  • Viral videos show his weapons marked with phrases such as “Nuke India,” “Kill Donald Trump,” and “Israel Must Fall.”

  • Police and FBI are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime and act of domestic terrorism.

A gunman opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, killing two children and injuring 17 others before allegedly taking his own life. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman of Minnesota.

According to PTI, the attack took place at Annunciation Catholic School, where Westman opened fire inside the premises. The victims were aged eight and ten.

The FBI has classified the case as both a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism targeting Catholics.
Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

BY Outlook News Desk

Journalist Laura Loomer shared screenshots of the weapons on social media platform X, claiming the writings reflected anti-India and anti-Jewish messaging. “Clearly influenced by anti-Indian and Anti-Jewish Islamic propaganda. Not really a shocker to see a person like this living in Ilhan Omar’s district kill Catholics,” Loomer wrote, also linking the act to what she described as a “Red-Green alliance.” Omar, a Democrat, represents Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, which covers parts of Minneapolis.

PTI reported that the suspect allegedly released a series of videos before the attack, where he can be seen showing his cache of weapons. In one clip, a gun magazine carried inscriptions such as “for the children,” “kill Donald Trump,” “Where is your God?” and “Nuke India.” Another video reportedly displayed multiple firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun, with similar writings on the magazines. Other writings reportedly included “Israel Must Fall,” “Kill Donald Trump,” and “Mashallah.”

US school shooting (representational Image) - AP
At Least Five Children Killed In Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

BY Outlook News Desk

Authorities are yet to officially comment on the contents of the viral videos, though the material is said to form part of the ongoing investigation. According to PTI, law enforcement has not publicly confirmed Westman’s motive.

The incident has raised concerns given the nature of the writings on the weapons, some of which targeted specific communities and political figures. PTI reported that investigators are examining both the videos and the suspect’s background as they piece together the circumstances leading to the deadly shooting.

Tags

