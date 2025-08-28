Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

- The gunman was identified as 23-year-old Robin M. Westman, a former student of the school.
- The FBI has classified the case as both a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism targeting Catholics.
- Community leaders expressed shock and grief following the violence.
A mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis left two children dead and 17 others injured during a morning Mass on Tuesday, police said.
The gunman was identified as 23-year-old Robin M. Westman, a former student of the school. Westman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the church parking lot shortly after the attack.
According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, the suspect used a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol — all legally purchased — to fire dozens of rounds into the church while students, staff and parishioners were gathered. Among the injured were 14 children and three elderly worshippers in their 80s.
Investigators said Westman acted alone and had no criminal record. Search warrants have been executed at the church and at residences connected to the suspect. Police also recovered a manifesto and pre-scheduled online videos linked to the attack, which contained extremist rhetoric and references to past shootings.
The FBI has classified the case as both a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism targeting Catholics. Officials noted that anti-religious and antisemitic messages were found among Westman’s writings.
Westman’s ties to the school stretched back years — they once studied at Annunciation, and their mother was employed there until her retirement in 2021.
Community leaders expressed shock and grief following the violence. Mayor Jacob Frey urged residents to support victims and avoid politicizing the attacker’s gender identity. Candlelight vigils and prayer services have been planned across the city as Minneapolis mourns the loss of two children and prays for the recovery of the injured.