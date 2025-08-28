Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

Candlelight vigils and prayer services have been planned across the city as Minneapolis mourns the loss of two children and prays for the recovery of the injured.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Minneapolis School Shooting
The FBI has classified the case as both a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism targeting Catholics. (representational Image) Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- The gunman was identified as 23-year-old Robin M. Westman, a former student of the school.

- The FBI has classified the case as both a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism targeting Catholics.

- Community leaders expressed shock and grief following the violence.

A mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis left two children dead and 17 others injured during a morning Mass on Tuesday, police said.

The gunman was identified as 23-year-old Robin M. Westman, a former student of the school. Westman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the church parking lot shortly after the attack.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, the suspect used a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol — all legally purchased — to fire dozens of rounds into the church while students, staff and parishioners were gathered. Among the injured were 14 children and three elderly worshippers in their 80s.

Investigators said Westman acted alone and had no criminal record. Search warrants have been executed at the church and at residences connected to the suspect. Police also recovered a manifesto and pre-scheduled online videos linked to the attack, which contained extremist rhetoric and references to past shootings.

The FBI has classified the case as both a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism targeting Catholics. Officials noted that anti-religious and antisemitic messages were found among Westman’s writings.

Related Content
Related Content

Westman’s ties to the school stretched back years — they once studied at Annunciation, and their mother was employed there until her retirement in 2021.

Community leaders expressed shock and grief following the violence. Mayor Jacob Frey urged residents to support victims and avoid politicizing the attacker’s gender identity. Candlelight vigils and prayer services have been planned across the city as Minneapolis mourns the loss of two children and prays for the recovery of the injured.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Reaches Third Round With Confident Win

  3. US Open 2025: Taylor Fritz Digs Deep In Comeback, Casper Ruud Crashes Out In Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Withdraws Through Injury Ahead Of Second Round

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outclasses Zachary Svajda To Secure Third-round Place

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  2. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  3. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Stalin Says Deletion Of Voters’ Names In Bihar Worse Than Terrorism

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. Tropical Storm Kajiki Kills Eight in Vietnam, Thailand

  4. The Tariff Logjam

  5. Tirupur Exporters Scale Back Production Ahead Of 50 Per Cent US Tariff

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch