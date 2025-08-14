Say Goodbye To Sleepless Nights With This Simple Fruit Hack

Instead of your usual bedtime snack, you might want to grab a kiwi if you’re having trouble falling asleep. Many believe this vibrant green fruit can be a natural aid for better rest.

Eating two kiwis about an hour before bed has been linked to improvements in sleep duration, quality, and recovery — especially when made a regular habit. Rima Rao, Certified Nutritionist at Frutas de Chile sheds light on why kiwis may help you sleep better:

Natural source of serotonin

Kiwis are among the few fruits containing serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and helps you fall asleep faster. Serotonin also influences the quality of your sleep and plays a role in producing melatonin — the hormone that signals your body it’s time to rest.

Rich in antioxidants: Vitamins C & E

Packed with Vitamin C and Vitamin E, kiwis protect brain cells involved in regulating sleep. These antioxidants also support better oxygen delivery in the body by aiding iron absorption.

Folate and magnesium: The calming duo

Folate is associated with reduced symptoms of insomnia, while magnesium helps relax the nervous system, lower stress hormone levels, and support healthy circadian rhythm patterns.

Anti-inflammatory benefits

Low-grade inflammation can disrupt REM sleep and cause restlessness. Kiwi’s anti-inflammatory compounds may help promote more restorative sleep.

Supports gut health

Kiwi contains prebiotic fibre and an enzyme called actinidin, both of which promote healthy digestion. A well-functioning gut can improve melatonin production, further supporting healthy sleep cycles.



So, the next time you find yourself tossing and turning, consider making kiwi part of your nightly routine. Sometimes, the simplest changes can bring the sweetest dreams.