Postpartum Body Care: Advice Every New Mom Needs

Sleepless nights, endless feeding, and diaper duties! As a new mom, your world suddenly revolves around your baby. But while you are nurturing a new life, who is taking care of you? Postpartum body care is not just a luxury - it is a necessity. The weeks following delivery bring dramatic changes to your body, hormones, and emotions. Yet most women are caught off guard by what their body truly needs after birth. If you are in the middle of this beautiful (and overwhelming) chapter, here is everything you wish someone had told you sooner.