Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence On Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: Had The Guidance Of My Mom

The 28-year-old actress also recalled how her mom Sridevi was protective towards her. She said, “We were giving everyone so much access. And at that point, mom was still very strict about, ‘I don’t want you to be an actress.’ So she was like, ‘What’s the point? It’s fine if people see her with body hair and two chotis and a mustache.’ It was just the worst combination of things, specifically for me, because my teenage years coincided with the onset of the social media boom.”