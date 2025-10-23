Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence On Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: Had The Guidance Of My Mom

Janhvi Kapoor admitted to doing cosmetic surgeries, but under the guidance of her mom, Sridevi

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor on plastic surgery rumours Photo: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor
In showbiz, there is constant pressure to look good. Several Bollywood stars have chosen to undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance their features or achieve a perfect physique. Common surgeries include fillers, rhinoplasty, chin augmentation and facelift, among others. Actress Janhvi Kapoor has also undergone certain cosmetic surgeries, but under the guidance of her mother, Sridevi. In a candid conversation on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, she addressed the buzz around her appearance and cosmetic surgery speculations.

Janhvi Kapoor on cosmetic surgery reports

There have been reports that Janhvi has undergone rhinoplasty, lip fillers, and buccal fat removal. During the conversation, the Homebound actress said that she wants to be a "completely open book" about what she has done.

She said, "I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged to look a certain way. I don’t want to perpetuate to young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer in ‘you do you,’ do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things."

Janhvi also dismissed the claims of the “buffalo-plasty” procedure. “I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom, and I'd like to share that. Also, as a cautionary tale, because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important," she added.

The 28-year-old actress also recalled how her mom Sridevi was protective towards her. She said, “We were giving everyone so much access. And at that point, mom was still very strict about, ‘I don’t want you to be an actress.’ So she was like, ‘What’s the point? It’s fine if people see her with body hair and two chotis and a mustache.’ It was just the worst combination of things, specifically for me, because my teenage years coincided with the onset of the social media boom.”

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.

