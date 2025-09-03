Janhvi on being hounded by paparazzi

Janhvi recalled being hounded by the paps after her mother's death and how people trolled her for every reaction. She said, "I would be hounded by the media, and if I smiled to promote my film (Dhadak), I was criticised for seeming too okay. If I was quiet, then I was perceived as too cold. It’s unfathomable that it could become a meme. Imagine losing your mother, and it’s entertainment for half the nation."