Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Turning 'Cynical’ After Mom Sridevi’s Death: It's Entertainment For Half The Nation

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about facing media and public scrutiny after the death of her mother Sridevi, in 2018.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Janhvi Kapoo Sridevi
Janhvi Kapoor on being criticised by people after her mom Sridevi's death Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Janhvi Kapoor said she turned 'cynical' after the death of her mom Sridevi

  • She recalled how people criticised her for every reaction

  • The actress also said that she and her sister Khushi never let the public see their sorrow over losing their mom

Janhvi Kapoor was on the brink of making her debut with Dhadak when she lost her mother and legendary actor Sridevi. It was not an easy phase for Janhvi as she had to navigate her personal and professional lives. In a recent interview, she opened up about the challenges she faced after the death of her mother.

Janhvi Kapoor on turning 'cynical' after mom Sridevi's demise

In an interview with Vogue, when Janhvi was asked about receiving sympathy from the audience, she said, "Where is this empathy? I want to see some of this empathy."

The 28-year-old actress also said that she and her sister Khushi have never let the public "see the cracks, and because of this, people have felt they can throw mud at us, that we are not really human. That took empathy and sympathy completely out of the question."

She also revealed that her mom's death made her “cynical.” “I don’t think anyone can understand what we went through. The loss is one thing but the damage that came after really made me cynical about human nature," she said.

Related Content
Janhvi Kapoor shares heartfelt post for Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Mom Sridevi On Her 62nd Birth Anniversary: Every Step With Your Name In My Heart

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Janhvi on being hounded by paparazzi

Janhvi recalled being hounded by the paps after her mother's death and how people trolled her for every reaction. She said, "I would be hounded by the media, and if I smiled to promote my film (Dhadak), I was criticised for seeming too okay. If I was quiet, then I was perceived as too cold. It’s unfathomable that it could become a meme. Imagine losing your mother, and it’s entertainment for half the nation."

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, due to accidental drowning. She was 54.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra shut down comparisons between Param Sundari and Chennai Express
Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra React To Param Sundari Being Compared To Chennai Express

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. The rom-com is set to hit the screens on October 2.

Published At:
