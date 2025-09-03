Janhvi Kapoor said she turned 'cynical' after the death of her mom Sridevi
She recalled how people criticised her for every reaction
The actress also said that she and her sister Khushi never let the public see their sorrow over losing their mom
Janhvi Kapoor was on the brink of making her debut with Dhadak when she lost her mother and legendary actor Sridevi. It was not an easy phase for Janhvi as she had to navigate her personal and professional lives. In a recent interview, she opened up about the challenges she faced after the death of her mother.
Janhvi Kapoor on turning 'cynical' after mom Sridevi's demise
In an interview with Vogue, when Janhvi was asked about receiving sympathy from the audience, she said, "Where is this empathy? I want to see some of this empathy."
The 28-year-old actress also said that she and her sister Khushi have never let the public "see the cracks, and because of this, people have felt they can throw mud at us, that we are not really human. That took empathy and sympathy completely out of the question."
She also revealed that her mom's death made her “cynical.” “I don’t think anyone can understand what we went through. The loss is one thing but the damage that came after really made me cynical about human nature," she said.
Janhvi on being hounded by paparazzi
Janhvi recalled being hounded by the paps after her mother's death and how people trolled her for every reaction. She said, "I would be hounded by the media, and if I smiled to promote my film (Dhadak), I was criticised for seeming too okay. If I was quiet, then I was perceived as too cold. It’s unfathomable that it could become a meme. Imagine losing your mother, and it’s entertainment for half the nation."
On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. The rom-com is set to hit the screens on October 2.