On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Param Sundari, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The cross-cultural romantic comedy marks the maiden collaboration between Janhvi and Sidharth. It follows the story of a Punjabi munda from Delhi falling in love with a girl from Kerala. Bheegi Saree and Paradesiya songs are already chartbusters, and the trailer has also garnered an overwhelming response; especially, Janhvi has stolen the show with her stellar act.