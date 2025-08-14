Janhvi Kapoor Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Mom Sridevi On Her 62nd Birth Anniversary: Every Step With Your Name In My Heart

Janhvi Kapoor remembered her late mother Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary with an emotional tribute, and priceless throwback pics.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jahnvi Kapoor Sridevi 62nd birth anniversary
Jahnvi Kapoor shares heartfelt post for Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary Photo: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Janhvi Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to her late mother, Sridevi

  • The actress shared priceless throwback pics and snaps from her recent Tirupati visit to wish her mom

  • Had she been alive, Sridevi would have turned 62 on August 13

August 13 marked the 62nd birth anniversary of legendary cinema icon Sridevi. While Boney Kapoor was the first to pay tribute to his late wife with heartwarming posts, Janhvi Kapoor shared a post, remembering her mother, a day after her birth anniversary. She shared a string of pictures, which featured a few throwback pictures with her mom, dad and her sister, and solo pictures of herself in traditional attire.

Janhvi Kapoor's tribute to her mom Sridevi on birth anniversary

Sharing the priceless pics on her Instagram handle, Janhvi wrote, "Happy Birthday Mumma ❤️ every step with your name in my heart (sic)".

The first pic featured Janhvi with her parents when she was a toddler, followed by two more pictures: one with her family and another one with her mom, Sridevi.

She also shared a few pictures from her recent visit to Tirupati, where she went to seek blessings for her upcoming film, Param Sundari. The diva donned a beautiful blue half-saree and completed her look with traditional South Indian jewellery.

Sridevi across the years - Illustration
Language No Bar: Sridevi Let Her Acting Do The Talking

BY Lalita Iyer

On August 13, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor remembered her mom by sharing a collage of throwback pictures.

Boney Kapoor's birthday wish for Sridevi - Instagram/Boney Kapoor
Sridevi's 62nd Birth Anniversary: Boney Kapoor Recalls Special Memory From His Wife's 27th Birthday In Chennai

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Param Sundari, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The cross-cultural romantic comedy marks the maiden collaboration between Janhvi and Sidharth. It follows the story of a Punjabi munda from Delhi falling in love with a girl from Kerala. Bheegi Saree and Paradesiya songs are already chartbusters, and the trailer has also garnered an overwhelming response; especially, Janhvi has stolen the show with her stellar act.

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Param Sundari will hit theatres on August 29, 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son