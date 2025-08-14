Janhvi Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to her late mother, Sridevi
The actress shared priceless throwback pics and snaps from her recent Tirupati visit to wish her mom
Had she been alive, Sridevi would have turned 62 on August 13
August 13 marked the 62nd birth anniversary of legendary cinema icon Sridevi. While Boney Kapoor was the first to pay tribute to his late wife with heartwarming posts, Janhvi Kapoor shared a post, remembering her mother, a day after her birth anniversary. She shared a string of pictures, which featured a few throwback pictures with her mom, dad and her sister, and solo pictures of herself in traditional attire.
Janhvi Kapoor's tribute to her mom Sridevi on birth anniversary
Sharing the priceless pics on her Instagram handle, Janhvi wrote, "Happy Birthday Mumma ❤️ every step with your name in my heart (sic)".
The first pic featured Janhvi with her parents when she was a toddler, followed by two more pictures: one with her family and another one with her mom, Sridevi.
She also shared a few pictures from her recent visit to Tirupati, where she went to seek blessings for her upcoming film, Param Sundari. The diva donned a beautiful blue half-saree and completed her look with traditional South Indian jewellery.
On August 13, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor remembered her mom by sharing a collage of throwback pictures.
On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Param Sundari, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The cross-cultural romantic comedy marks the maiden collaboration between Janhvi and Sidharth. It follows the story of a Punjabi munda from Delhi falling in love with a girl from Kerala. Bheegi Saree and Paradesiya songs are already chartbusters, and the trailer has also garnered an overwhelming response; especially, Janhvi has stolen the show with her stellar act.
Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Param Sundari will hit theatres on August 29, 2025.