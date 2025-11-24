NBA 2025: Los Angeles Lakers Survive Late Utah Jazz Surge To Clinch 108–106 Win
The Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 108–106 win over the Utah Jazz, holding firm after nearly surrendering a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. Luka Dončić steered the Lakers with 33 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James added 17 points and eight assists in his first road game of the season. Utah roared back behind Lauri Markkanen’s late burst and Keyonte George’s 27-point effort, closing the gap to one before George’s contested jumper bounced out at the buzzer. Austin Reaves finished with 22 points and Rui Hachimura added 13 as the Lakers stretched their record to 12–4 and notched a fourth straight win.
