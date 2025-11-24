NBA 2025: Los Angeles Lakers Survive Late Utah Jazz Surge To Clinch 108–106 Win

The Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 108–106 win over the Utah Jazz, holding firm after nearly surrendering a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. Luka Dončić steered the Lakers with 33 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James added 17 points and eight assists in his first road game of the season. Utah roared back behind Lauri Markkanen’s late burst and Keyonte George’s 27-point effort, closing the gap to one before George’s contested jumper bounced out at the buzzer. Austin Reaves finished with 22 points and Rui Hachimura added 13 as the Lakers stretched their record to 12–4 and notched a fourth straight win.

Photo
NBA: Utah Jazz Vs Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts to a made three-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket guarded by Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
NBA 2025-26: Utah Jazz Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots the ball guarded by Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber, center right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
NBA Basketball Game: Utah Jazz Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) takes the final shot of the game defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber (14) as the Jazz attempted to tie the game and send to overtime during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) passes the ball around the defense of Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
NBA Basketball: Utah Jazz Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski, center, dunks the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, center, dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
NBA Basketball Championship: Utah Jazz Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center top, drives to the basket while defended by Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo; AP/Tyler Tate
NBA Basketball Championship: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
