Delhi to Add 70 New 'Ayushman Mandirs', Taking Total Clinic Count Past 200.

The Delhi government will roll out 70 additional Arogya Ayushman Mandirs this month, taking the total number of functional neighbourhood health clinics in the city to over 200, officials said on Thursday. At present, the capital has around 168 such clinics, and the new centres—coming up in 10 of Delhi’s 11 districts—are expected to strengthen the city’s primary healthcare network.
Officials noted that the government has stopped operating clinics from rented premises, as sufficient space is now available for newly developed facilities. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the expansion reflects the government’s renewed push toward accessible healthcare.
“With 70 more Arogya Ayushman Mandirs, we are bringing essential health services closer to people. No citizen should be deprived of care due to distance or affordability,” PTI reported.
He added that the government plans further expansion by year-end, with additional clinics under construction and tenders being processed. “By early next year, every promised Mandir will be functional. These centres will soon become the first point of care for lakhs of residents,” said Singh, PTI reported.
The new clinics will be launched in areas including Sarai Kale Khan, Khizrabad, Nehru Place, Okhla, Darya Ganj, Gautam Nagar, Hauz Khas, Shahpur, Burari, and Jahangirpuri. Another 187 centres are expected to open by December 31. Unlike earlier Mohalla Clinics, the new facilities will offer broader services such as OPD care, free medicines, diagnostics, maternal and child health support, elderly care, mental health services, and dental treatment.
(With inputs from PTI)