Arunachal Pradesh Begins Census 2027 Self-Enumeration Drive From April 16

Officials urged citizens to provide accurate information and cooperate, stressing the data’s importance for policy-making, welfare schemes and infrastructure planning.

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Census 2027 to Go Fully Digital
Uttarakhand Starts Census 2027, Introduces Self-Enumeration Under Digital India Photo: Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Self-enumeration will run till April 30, allowing residents to submit household details through official platforms.

  • Field operations under the Houselisting and Housing Census will follow from May 1 to May 30, with enumerators conducting door-to-door verification.

The self-enumeration process for the Census 2027 will begin across Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

Chafikhur Rahman, assistant director (Training) at the Directorate of Census Operations in Arunachal Pradesh, said the exercise will continue till April 30, allowing residents to submit household details through self-enumeration.

He described self-enumeration as a simple and convenient process that enables individuals and families to provide their information through official platforms.

Rahman said the process helps ensure accurate and timely data collection, urging residents to participate actively and submit correct details about their household, housing conditions and basic amenities.

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Following this phase, the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) field operations will begin on May 1 and continue till May 30.

During this period, trained enumerators will visit households across the state to collect data directly.

Rahman said these visits are essential to verify and complete the information gathered.

He urged citizens to cooperate fully with enumerators during house-to-house visits and provide accurate and honest information, noting that the data plays a crucial role in planning and development.

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According to him, the exercise helps the government assess population trends, housing conditions and access to essential services such as water, electricity and sanitation.

The census, one of the largest administrative exercises in the country, is vital for policy-making and governance. The data collected is used to design welfare schemes, allocate resources and improve infrastructure in both rural and urban areas.

Rahman also assured that all personal information collected will remain confidential and be used only for statistical purposes.

He said strict guidelines are in place to ensure data privacy and security.

Residents have been advised to keep necessary details ready, including information about family members, type of housing and availability of facilities, to ensure a smooth process.

They have also been encouraged to verify the identity of enumerators during visits for their safety.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has appealed to residents to treat the exercise as a civic responsibility and participate actively, noting that public cooperation is key to the success of Census 2027.

With adequate participation, the census process in the state is expected to be conducted smoothly, providing valuable insights for future development, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

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