Why Gujarat Wants To Become India's AI Capital

Gujarat has now joined that competition with its Viksit Gujarat Data Centre Policy 2026–29, which aims to position the state as India's leading hub for AI-ready data centres. The policy targets around 7.5 gigawatts (GW) of data centre capacity, ₹6 lakh crore in investments and large-scale employment, with Dholera emerging as the flagship location. Here's why Gujarat believes it can emerge as India's next AI infrastructure hub.