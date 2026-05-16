What Is Captagon And Why Is It Called The ‘Jihadi Drug’?

Summary of this article
Captagon is a banned synthetic stimulant originally developed as a pharmaceutical drug.
The drug became linked to conflict zones and smuggling networks in West Asia, especially Syria.
The term “jihadi drug” emerged from reports alleging its use by militant fighters during wars in Syria and Iraq.
The Narcotics Control Bureau’s seizure of suspected Captagon tablets worth ₹182 crore has once again drawn attention to a synthetic stimulant that has long been tied to smuggling networks and conflict zones in West Asia. Popularly described as the “jihadi drug”, Captagon has frequently appeared in intelligence reports, narcotics investigations and media coverage linked to Syria and armed groups operating in the region.
The latest seizure matters not only because of the quantity involved, but also because Captagon trafficking has grown into a major illegal trade across parts of West Asia over the past decade. Authorities in several countries have intercepted consignments of the drug while tracing supply routes connected to underground manufacturing and organised criminal networks.
The phrase “jihadi drug” became widely used during the wars in Syria and Iraq after reports claimed militant fighters consumed the stimulant before combat operations. But the label often reduces a more complicated story involving a banned pharmaceutical substance that later evolved into a profitable black-market trade tied to regional instability and smuggling economies.
What exactly is Captagon?
Captagon was originally the trade name for fenethylline, a synthetic stimulant developed in the 1960s. It was prescribed in some countries to treat conditions such as attention disorders and narcolepsy because it increased alertness and concentration.
The drug was later banned in many parts of the world after concerns over addiction and misuse. Legal production eventually stopped, but illegal manufacturing continued through underground networks.
Today, tablets sold as Captagon are usually not pharmaceutical-grade fenethylline. Investigators say many contain mixtures of amphetamines, caffeine and other stimulants pressed into tablets carrying the Captagon logo. Their composition often differs depending on the manufacturer and trafficking network involved.
The stimulant is generally consumed to stay awake for long periods, suppress appetite and reduce fatigue. Health experts have also linked prolonged use to dependency, anxiety and aggressive behaviour.
Over the years, Syria emerged as a major centre in the illegal Captagon trade. Regional agencies and international investigations have repeatedly pointed to manufacturing and smuggling routes operating through Syria and neighbouring countries.
Why is it called the ‘jihadi drug’?
The term gained prominence during the conflicts in Syria and Iraq after intelligence reports and media accounts alleged that militant fighters used Captagon during military operations.
According to those reports, the stimulant was believed to help fighters remain alert during extended combat and physically demanding conditions. As the conflicts intensified, the drug’s association with armed groups became central to how it was described in international coverage.
However, experts have repeatedly cautioned that evidence proving systematic use of Captagon by militant groups remains limited. Much of the narrative emerged from wartime reporting, intelligence briefings and anecdotal accounts from conflict zones.
What remains firmly established, though, is the scale of the trade. Captagon trafficking has expanded into a major illegal economy across parts of West Asia, generating revenue for smuggling networks and criminal groups operating in unstable regions.