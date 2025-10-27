Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Jannik Sinner battled through cramp to secure a thrilling three-set victory over Alexander Zverev, claiming his second Vienna Open title

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev
Jannik Sinner celebrates his win over Alexander Zverev
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • After losing the first set 3–6 and battling cramps in the third, Sinner rallied to win 6–3, 7–5

  • The win extended Sinner's unbeaten streak on indoor hard courts to 21 matches

  • This is Jannik Sinner's second Vienna Open title of his career

Jannik Sinner clinched his second Vienna Open title after overcoming cramp to win a three-set encounter with second seed Alexander Zverev. 

Sinner, who won the title in 2023 against Daniil Medvedev, repeated the trick two years on as he came from a set down to clinch a 3-6 6-3 7-5 triumph. 

The Italian struggled to find his groove in the early stages of the first set as Zverev raced into a 4-1 lead and went on to claim the set.

However, the world number two responded in the second set.

Sinner was able to get the better of Zverev's serve immediately and had little trouble from then on in ensuring the match would go the distance.

The decisive break in the decider went in Sinner's favour for a 6-5 lead, when Zverev sliced a backhand long, enabling the top seed to serve out the win and claim a fourth title of 2025.

"It feels amazing," said Sinner. "It was such a difficult start in this final for me. I went a break down, had some chances in the first set but couldn't use them.

Related Content
Related Content

"He was serving very well, but I just tried to stick there mentally and play my best tennis when it came.

"The third set was a bit of a rollercoaster, but I was feeling the ball very well at times, so I tried to push, and I'm very happy, of course, to win another title. It's very special."

Elsewhere, Joao Fonseca's remarkable rise continued as he claimed his biggest title yet by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-4 in Basel.

Data Debrief: Sinner's hard-court run rolls on

Sinner is arguably the best hard-court player on the ATP Tour, and he has now won 21 successive matches on the surface.

This success also marks his 21st career title, too, while he is 48-6 for the season, ahead of the big tournaments still to come in the form of the Paris Masters and ATP Tour Finals.

Fonseca, meanwhile, became the first Brazilian to win a title at ATP 500-level or higher since Gustavo Kuerten triumphed in Cincinnati in 2001.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal's Injury Mars India's Washed-Out Final Group Game

  2. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

  3. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

  4. 'India Needed Me In Australia': Ajinkya Rahane Expresses Hurt For 2024-25 Tour Omission

  5. 'Mujhe Mazaa Aata Hai': Navdeep Saini Makes Old Ball Talk In Ranji Trophy To Revive India Comeback Hopes

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Congress Demands Parliamentary Probe By Public Accounts Committee On Misuse Of LIC Funds To Aid Adani Group

  3. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  4. Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall On October 28; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha On High Alert

  5. Election Commission To Begin Pan-India Voter List Revision In 10–15 States Next Week

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

  4. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket