Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

Recently, Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav, who is contesting in the Bihar elections from Chapra, got mocked by opposing leader Samrat Choudhary for being a Launda Naach performer. But if his movements or garb appear odd or demeaning to the beholder, it is also possible that much of this poisonous attitude springs from misogyny and homophobia—currently permeating the collective consciousness of Indian politics and society—and the notion that the worst thing a man can do is to emulate what is perceived as exclusively female behavior. May be Khesari Lal is truly comfortable as an artist and in touch with his feminine side. It is possible that as an artist, he comes alive with dance, and is in touch with his most authentic self.