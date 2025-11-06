Security Forces Continue Search for Terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar After Encounter

The operation follows an encounter on Wednesday in which a jawan was injured; the militants are suspected to be Pakistani nationals.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
j&k
J&K Encounter, representational image |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A cordon and search operation is underway in Kishtwar to trace two to three terrorists believed to be hiding in the forested Chatru belt.

  • Drones, sniffer dogs, and additional reinforcements have been deployed as Kishtwar records its sixth encounter in seven months.

A cordon and search operation is underway to locate at least two to three terrorists suspected to be hiding in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

The ongoing operation follows an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the densely forested Chatru belt on Wednesday, during which a jawan sustained injuries.

According to sources, the terrorists involved in the gunfight are believed to be Pakistani nationals.

Cloudburst Hits Chishoti - | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Kishtwar Seeks Risk-Mitigation Strategies As Climate Concerns Deepen

BY Ishfaq Naseem

"The search operation is underway to track down the terrorists. However, there has been no exchange of fire since yesterday afternoon," a senior security official said.

The search is being supported by drones and sniffer dogs, while additional reinforcements have been deployed to strengthen the cordon, the official added. Security forces are closely monitoring the movement of militants in the mountainous region, which has witnessed a spate of encounters in recent months.

Kishtwar has recorded six encounters over the past seven months as security agencies continue their intensified crackdown on Pakistan-based terrorists operating in the area bordering Doda and Udhampur districts.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: IND Put Hosts Under Immense Pressure|AUS 114/6 (16)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Three Wickets Early; Salman, Saim At Crease | PAK 104/3 (23)

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  4. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Unveils Hydrogen Bomb, Says Has ‘100% Proof’ Of 'Vote Chori' In Haryana

  2. Third Student Assault Case in Two Weeks Reported in Himachal School

  3. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  4. Why Are Bihar’s Migrants Leaving Home To Work Low-paying Jobs In Kashmir

  5. The Baahubalis Of Bihar: Muscle And Dynasty Still Shape The Polls

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

  2. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  3. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  4. AT&T Outage Sparks Concern: Company Clarifies Technical Error, Not Cyber Attack

  5. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. India Vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: IND Put Hosts Under Immense Pressure|AUS 114/6 (16)

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Three Wickets Early; Salman, Saim At Crease | PAK 104/3 (23)

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report