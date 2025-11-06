Security Forces Continue Search for Terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar After Encounter

A cordon and search operation is underway in Kishtwar to trace two to three terrorists believed to be hiding in the forested Chatru belt.
Drones, sniffer dogs, and additional reinforcements have been deployed as Kishtwar records its sixth encounter in seven months.
A cordon and search operation is underway to locate at least two to three terrorists suspected to be hiding in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.
The ongoing operation follows an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the densely forested Chatru belt on Wednesday, during which a jawan sustained injuries.
According to sources, the terrorists involved in the gunfight are believed to be Pakistani nationals.
"The search operation is underway to track down the terrorists. However, there has been no exchange of fire since yesterday afternoon," a senior security official said.
The search is being supported by drones and sniffer dogs, while additional reinforcements have been deployed to strengthen the cordon, the official added. Security forces are closely monitoring the movement of militants in the mountainous region, which has witnessed a spate of encounters in recent months.
Kishtwar has recorded six encounters over the past seven months as security agencies continue their intensified crackdown on Pakistan-based terrorists operating in the area bordering Doda and Udhampur districts.