Kishtwar Seeks Risk-Mitigation Strategies As Climate Concerns Deepen

Monitoring and Mitigation



Environmental experts and activists describe the August 14 flashfloods in Chishoti as an outcome of climatic changes. Kashmir University’s Head of the Department (HOD) of Geography and Disaster Management, Pervaiz Ahmad, says that Kishtwar’s problem comes from the concentration of most of the high hazard glacial lakes in a single district. “We did a study to identify the new glacial lakes and found that Kishtwar has the maximum number of high hazard glacial lakes,” he says, adding, “Even when we say that cloudburst was responsible for the flashfloods in Kishtwar, it is part of a larger story of climate change at the global level.”



As per official data, the glaciers in the Kishtwar Himalayas include the Brahma Glacier and the Metwan Glacier. In the district, glacial lakes cover an area of approximately 392.64 hectares, with a significant majority of 90.86 per cent of lakes smaller than five hectares.



Environmental activist Sheikh Ghulam Rasool blames human intervention for the increase in ecologically fragile zones, including unregulated construction activities in the Indian Himalayas. “Several tourism-related projects and other infrastructural works like roads and power projects which have been taken up in the ecologically fragile zones. This is a major cause of concern and is responsible for disasters like the one which was witnessed in Chishoti,” he says.