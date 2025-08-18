Chishoti Villagers Seek Relocation As Flash Floods Wreak Havoc

A stream that ran between two mountain ranges swelled after the cloudbursts. It toppled houses and eateries, and washed down village land, with several houses now remaining preciously closer on edges of torn down banks of the rivulet. The residents, who saw people drown away by the deluge in Chishoti village of Kishtwar have been living sleepless nights. The cloudburst that occurred on August 14 led to the flashfloods and left around 55 people dead and 87 other missing including the local villagers and pilgrims who were to trek up the hill to go for Machail Mata yatra.