Newcastle 2-2 Spurs, Premier League: Romero Saves Frank's Blushes At St James' Park

Newcastle twice blew the lead against Tottenham to draw 2-2 after Cristian Romero scored the second of his goals in the fifth minute of added time. Newcastle took a 1-0 lead through Bruno Guimaraes in the 71st after the home team had dominated the first half. Romero leveled with a near-post header seven minute later. Newcastle led again in the 86th when Anthony Gordon converted from the penalty spot, but the drama wasn’t over yet. Romero’s acrobatic effort stunned the home crowd and salvaged a point for Spurs to prevent its losing run being extended to four games.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Newcastle Vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reacts following the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
1/9
Newcastle Vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Newcastle Vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero, center, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Newcastle Vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Newcastle Vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, left, scores their side's second goal of the gameduring the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Newcastle Vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Aaron Ramsdale
Newcastle United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves a shot from Tottenham Hotspur's Kevin Danso during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Newcastle Vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Bruno Guimaraes
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Newcastle Vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Bruno Guimaraes
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Newcastle Vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Lucas Bergvall
Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Bergvall, left, and Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Newcastle Vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus, left, and Newcastle United's Lewis Hall battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Jaiswal-Virat Eye Big Partnership|IND 59/1 (8)

  2. India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI Selectors To Reveal Squad; Doubts Over Shubman Gill's Inclusion

  3. Virat Kohli To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy For Delhi: DDCA President Rohan Jaitley

  4. AUS Vs ENG: England Announces Squad For 2nd Ashes Test, Will Jacks Replaces Injured Mark Wood

  5. The Ashes 2025-26: Will Jacks Replaces Injured Mark Wood In Only England Change For Second Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In The 'New India' No One Lynched Mohammad Akhlaq

  2. Delhi HC Allows Dr Reddy’s To Export Semaglutide But Blocks India Sales Until March 2026

  3. Red Alert in Chennai: Cyclone Ditwah Brings Extremely Heavy Rainfall and Floods

  4. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  5. Breaking Caste Hierarchies: Periyar’s Continued Relevance In Gen Z Lives

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Pakistan Again Claims It Shot Down Multiple Indian Jets During May Conflict

  2. Peskov Calls For India–Russia Trade Free From Third-Party Pressure

  3. Imran Khan’s Sister Allowed Jail Visit Amid Rising Concerns Over His Health

  4. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution