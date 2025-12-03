Newcastle 2-2 Spurs, Premier League: Romero Saves Frank's Blushes At St James' Park
Newcastle twice blew the lead against Tottenham to draw 2-2 after Cristian Romero scored the second of his goals in the fifth minute of added time. Newcastle took a 1-0 lead through Bruno Guimaraes in the 71st after the home team had dominated the first half. Romero leveled with a near-post header seven minute later. Newcastle led again in the 86th when Anthony Gordon converted from the penalty spot, but the drama wasn’t over yet. Romero’s acrobatic effort stunned the home crowd and salvaged a point for Spurs to prevent its losing run being extended to four games.
