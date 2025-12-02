AUS Vs ENG: England Announces Squad For 2nd Ashes Test, Will Jacks Replaces Injured Mark Wood

England announced their playing XI ahead of the 2nd Ashes Test
All-rounder Will Jacks replaces injured Mark Wood
The 2nd Ashes will be a pink-ball Test at the Gabba, Brisbane
In a move of confidence, England have released their playing XI for the 2nd Ashes Test starting from December 4 in Brisbane. England have made a forced change- adding all-rounder Will Jacks in the playing XI in place of the speedster Mark Woods, who injured his knee during the 1st Test.
England have preferred all-rounder Will Jacks over the specialist off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in the XI for the pink-ball Test at the Gabba. Will Jacks has previously featured in two matches for England, where he has taken 6 wickets, including a five-wicket haul on his debut against Pakistan back in 2022.
Marnus Labuchagne Back Usman Khawaja
In an chat with the reports, Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne backs opener Usman Khawaja who has been ruled out of the 2nd test due to back spasms.
He siad,“I don’t think he needs advice. He’s 38, he’s been around the block a long time ... he is an amazing player.”
“He’s gone from No.3 to No.4 to opening (in his career), the way he’s done that, navigated some tricky scenarios, the way he batted at Edgbaston, he’s just been awesome.
“I don’t have any advice for him on it because from first class this year he’s batted beautifully, the way he’s been batting is awesome,” he further added.