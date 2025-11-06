Calcutta HC orders Election Commission Of India To File Affidavit On Electoral Roll Revision Using 2002 Voters’ List

The Calcutta High Court directed the Election Commission of India to file an affidavit by November 19 explaining why the ongoing voter list revision in West Bengal is based on the 2002 electoral roll.
The petition, filed by Pintu Karar, questioned the legality of using a two-decade-old list, arguing it could exclude new voters and compromise electoral integrity.
The division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, also took note of alleged intimidation of Booth Level Officers and asked the ECI to ensure free and fair conduct of the revision exercise.
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file an affidavit explaining the rationale behind conducting the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal on the basis of the 2002 voters’ list. The court has asked the ECI to submit its response by November 19.
The directive came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Pintu Karar, who questioned the legality and logic of relying on a two-decade-old electoral roll for the revision process. The petitioner argued that using such an outdated list could potentially exclude eligible voters and undermine the integrity of the electoral process, especially as the revision is being undertaken in 12 states ahead of key elections.
The ECI’s counsel contended that the PIL was “not maintainable,” noting that a similar matter is already pending before the Supreme Court. However, the High Court bench — comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen — directed the ECI to place its stand on record through an affidavit.
During the proceedings, the bench also took note of reports suggesting instances of intimidation of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) involved in the revision exercise. The court asked the authorities to ensure that the officials are able to carry out their duties without interference or coercion.
The PIL has raised broader questions about the transparency and inclusiveness of electoral roll revisions, with political observers noting that the outcome of the case could have implications beyond West Bengal. The High Court will take up the matter again after the ECI files its affidavit later this month.