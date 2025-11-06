Calcutta HC orders Election Commission Of India To File Affidavit On Electoral Roll Revision Using 2002 Voters’ List

During the proceedings, the bench also took note of reports suggesting instances of intimidation of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) involved in the revision exercise.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Calcutta HC
The court asked the authorities to ensure that the officials are able to carry out their duties without interference or coercion. Photo: | File/Calcutta HC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Calcutta High Court directed the Election Commission of India to file an affidavit by November 19 explaining why the ongoing voter list revision in West Bengal is based on the 2002 electoral roll.

  • The petition, filed by Pintu Karar, questioned the legality of using a two-decade-old list, arguing it could exclude new voters and compromise electoral integrity.

  • The division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, also took note of alleged intimidation of Booth Level Officers and asked the ECI to ensure free and fair conduct of the revision exercise.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file an affidavit explaining the rationale behind conducting the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal on the basis of the 2002 voters’ list. The court has asked the ECI to submit its response by November 19.

The directive came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Pintu Karar, who questioned the legality and logic of relying on a two-decade-old electoral roll for the revision process. The petitioner argued that using such an outdated list could potentially exclude eligible voters and undermine the integrity of the electoral process, especially as the revision is being undertaken in 12 states ahead of key elections.

The ECI’s counsel contended that the PIL was “not maintainable,” noting that a similar matter is already pending before the Supreme Court. However, the High Court bench — comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen — directed the ECI to place its stand on record through an affidavit.

Related Content
Related Content

During the proceedings, the bench also took note of reports suggesting instances of intimidation of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) involved in the revision exercise. The court asked the authorities to ensure that the officials are able to carry out their duties without interference or coercion.

The PIL has raised broader questions about the transparency and inclusiveness of electoral roll revisions, with political observers noting that the outcome of the case could have implications beyond West Bengal. The High Court will take up the matter again after the ECI files its affidavit later this month.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: IND Put Hosts Under Immense Pressure|AUS 114/6 (16)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Three Wickets Early; Salman, Saim At Crease | PAK 104/3 (23)

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  4. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Unveils Hydrogen Bomb, Says Has ‘100% Proof’ Of 'Vote Chori' In Haryana

  2. Third Student Assault Case in Two Weeks Reported in Himachal School

  3. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  4. Why Are Bihar’s Migrants Leaving Home To Work Low-paying Jobs In Kashmir

  5. The Baahubalis Of Bihar: Muscle And Dynasty Still Shape The Polls

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

  2. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  3. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. India Vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: IND Put Hosts Under Immense Pressure|AUS 114/6 (16)

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Three Wickets Early; Salman, Saim At Crease | PAK 104/3 (23)

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report