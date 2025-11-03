Video Interview | Abhayanand On Jungle Raj And Bahubalis | Bihar Elections 2025

In an interview with Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha, Abhayanand, a 1977 batch Indian Police Service officer of Bihar cadre, known for changing the paradigms of policing through his innovations, talks about the ‘Jungle Raj’, what used to happen then and how did the police tackle with the Bahubalis. Abhayanand is said to be the brain behind speedy trial and convictions of criminals in the state. As per reports, the District Judiciary, in 2010 alone, convicted 14,311 persons in speedy trials, out of which 37 persons were awarded capital punishment and 1,875, life imprisonment. As Abhayanand had envisioned, this instilled the fear of law in the lawbreakers. In this interview, he talks about Jungle Raj, the emergence and legitimisation of Bahubalis, and the caste factor as well as the law and order situation.