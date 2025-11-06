First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Underway In Patna
Voters turned out across Patna for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, his wife Rajshree Yadav, former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, party MP Misa Bharti, and other leaders cast their votes, showing fingers marked with indelible ink. Citizens arrived in queues, presenting identity cards before voting, while security personnel maintained order at the polling stations. The elections, being held in two phases, will decide the composition of Bihar’s legislative assembly for the next five years, marking a key moment in the state’s political calendar.
