First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Underway In Patna

Voters turned out across Patna for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, his wife Rajshree Yadav, former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, party MP Misa Bharti, and other leaders cast their votes, showing fingers marked with indelible ink. Citizens arrived in queues, presenting identity cards before voting, while security personnel maintained order at the polling stations. The elections, being held in two phases, will decide the composition of Bihar’s legislative assembly for the next five years, marking a key moment in the state’s political calendar.

Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav, others cast vote in Patna
RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav, party leaders and former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, party MP Misa Bharti and others show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Bihar Phase 1 Polling -Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others show their ink marked fingers after casting votes during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, at Bakhtiyarpur, in Patna district. | Photo: @NitishKumar/X via PTI
Bihar Phase 1 Polling- BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife cast their vote
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife show their ink marked finger after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Bihar Phase 1 Polling_RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi, and son and party leader Tejashwi Yadav show their ink marked fingers after casting votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: @yadavtejashwi/X via PTI
Bihar Phase 1 Polling_Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav
Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav arrives at a polling station to cast his vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Bihar Elections: First phase of polling in Patna
People show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
First phase of polling in Patna
People arrive to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Bihar Assembly Election: First phase of polling in Patna
Security personnel stand guard at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. Photo: PTI
Bihar Elections Phase 1 Polling
People show their ink marked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. Photo: PTI
Voting for 1st phase of Bihar Election
A woman shows her ink marked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
1st phase of Bihar Election
People show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Voting for Bihar Election phase 1
People show their identity cards as they arrive to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Bihar Elections: Election officer monitors voting
Officials monitor voting during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election, in the control room operated under the leadership of the District Election Officer. | Photo: @CEOBihar/X via PTI
voters in a queue during 1st phase of Bihar Election
People show their credentials as they wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Bihar Phase 1 Polling station in Patna
A security official keeps vigil as voters wait in queues to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Bihar Phase 1 Polling-Voters onboard a ferry to cross the Ganga river
Voters onboard a ferry to cross the Ganga river before casting their votes during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, at Danapur in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Bihar Phase 1 Polling_Voters show their ink-marked fingers
Voters show their ink-marked fingers as they deboard a ferry after casting their votes during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, at Danapur in Patna. | Photo: PTI
