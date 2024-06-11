Innings Defeat: Odisha Outcome Sealed Naveen Patnaik's Fate

“Several party leaders and workers often voiced their concern that Pandian addressing public meetings and rallies had a negative impact on the voters. But nobody had the courage to say it openly,” said a BJD worker. BJP leaders sensed the situation and mounted an attack on Pandian in the name of Odia “asmita” (pride). The BJP did address local issues; it came up with the promise of minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy to lure the farmers. But party leaders realised that targeting Pandian would pay better poll dividends. They accused Pandian—a “Tamilian” and “outsider”—of holding an “ailing” 77-year-old Patnaik as a hostage and calling the shots. The BJP leaders raised the issue of the missing key of the Lord Jagannath Temple, almost accusing Pandian of being responsible for it. They also attacked the BJD on issues like farm crisis, migration and rising crime.