Shadow Boxing: BJP And BJD's Power Play In Odisha

There are no other speakers, before or after the CM and the “5T chairman”, (head of a NITI Aayog-like body based on Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Timeliness leading to Transformation) as Pandian is known, except a few words of welcome by the Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Pranab Prakash Das. A woman leader, a district council member, is cut short by loud music as Patnaik and Pandian move off the stage towards their cars. The entire thing lasts barely 20 minutes, and local journalists are left disappointed. As chairs empty out quickly, the journalists surround a local BJD leader and say: “Sir, this was hardly a campaign meeting, nobody spoke.” He responds defensively that he had been slated to speak, and an entire list of speakers had been prepared, but “it was ruled out.”