Reporter's Guarantee | In Conversation With Congress’ Nagendra Kumar Pradhan

Nagendra Kumar Pradhan, the Congress' candidate for Odisha's Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, talked to Outlook's Iqbal Abhimanyu on where Congress stands in a contest being seen as a prestige battle between Union Health Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD heavyweight Pranab Prakash Das. Nagendra Pradhan, a former MP who switched over to Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJD, attacked both Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the two were involved in a 'friendly fight' to dupe people.

