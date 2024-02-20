Farmers' Protest: What Swaminathan Committee Recommended In 2006 vs How MSP Is Calculated Now

Protesting farmers, who are braving the onslaught of pellet guns, tear gas and water cannons at the Shambhu and the Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana, have been demanding a legal guarantee for MSP for all crops for all farmers – one of the key recommendations made by the 2006 M.S. Swaminathan Commission.

When the Modi government came to power in 2014, they promised that this legal guarantee along with the formula for the way MSP is set will change as proposed by the commission – a promise that hasn’t seen light to this day.