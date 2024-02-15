Punjab Farmers’ Protest Sees Change Of Guard As New Faces And Groups Lead ‘Delhi Chalo’ March

The factional fighting within the unions has been deeper because of their ambitions — some also have political affiliations. Others secretly established close contacts with the central government. Some openly racked-up issues of funds and donations which were received during the 2020-21 protests.

Basant Singh (name changed), a farmer leader in Taran Taran, says differences among the unions came to the fore more openly when Punjab state assembly elections were held in 2022. Some leaders wanted to contest elections and some even ended up contesting. Others stressed the need to remain apolitical while a few of them also advocated an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Balbir Singh Rajewal split and formed Sanyukt Samaj Morcha that contested the poll. Nevertheless, it kept raising farmers’ issues.

“There is, in fact, a 12-point charter of demands. Farmers have been rising in small and big protests in Punjab and Haryana. However, the SKM has now taken the initiative to lead the protest to Delhi. A few farmer leaders in Punjab also questioned the timing. The parliament session is already over. The Lok Sabha will be dissolved soon. There can’t be a final decision on the demands. Once the new government is formed, the farmer unions can always revive the movement,” says Basant Singh.