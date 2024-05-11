'CM Who Can't Name All Districts, Can't...': PM Modi Launches Attack Against Naveen Patnaik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik alleging that the CM is unable to name all 30 districts of the state from memory.
Modi stated, "A CM, who is unable to name all the districts and headquarters cannot understand the issues faced by the people. Can you leave the future of your children in the hands of such a person?"
Addressing election rallies in Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh Lok Sabha seats, Modi claimed that Odisha's 'asmita' (pride) is in danger and the BJP will protect it, while asserting that a "double engine" government of the saffron party will be formed in the state and a "son or daughter of the soil who understands Odia language and culture" will be made the chief minister.
Attacking the BJD, he called for ousting from power "those responsible for keeping people poor despite the state having bountiful natural resources".
"Give me a chance for five years. I will make Odisha the number one state in the country, given its abundant natural resources," he said.
"I am here to invite you to the swearing in ceremony of the BJP chief minister in Bhubaneswar on June 10. A son or daughter of the soil who understands the state's culture, language and tradition will be made the CM," he said, in an indirect reference to BJD leader V K Pandian's assertion that he is the natural successor to all great values of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Further attacking Pandian, who hails from Tamil Nadu, without taking his name, Modi alleged that Patnaik has outsourced the Odisha government and the state is being run by outsiders.
"There is a super CM, who wields more power than the chief minister chosen by elected MLAs. Are sons and daughters of Odisha not capable of running the government? Are people born here not capable of ensuring development?" he questioned.
Referring to the sensitive issue of Lord Jagannath's 'Ratna Bhandar' (temple treasury), he said the last inventory of the valuables was made 40 years ago and key of inner chambers has been missing since the last six years.
The state government constituted a judicial commission to probe the incident of the missing key but the report was not made public, he said.
"I promise to the people of Odisha that the lost glory of 'Ratna Bhandar' will be restored once the BJP forms the government in the state. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.
The PM claimed that after President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a senior Congress leader held a press conference and sought purification of the temple.
"This is an insult to the President, tribals, women and the country as a whole. Congress has no right to remain in politics. All Congress candidates must lose their deposits," he said.
Modi asserted that on the other hand, the BJP made a tribal daughter of Odisha the President of India.
The PM came down heavily on the BJD government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, "as a result of which people from Odisha working in other states were deprived of its benefits".
Although the state has a huge tourism potential, the state government failed to promote it, he alleged.
Modi also alleged that BJD leaders are involved in the "loot" of tribal lands, and promised that action will be taken against them if the BJP comes to power in the state.