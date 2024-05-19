Elections

Odisha Lok Sabha And Assembly Elections On May 20 In Phase-5 | Details

Odisha will witness polling on 35 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats in phase-5 of the ongoing polls across the country.

PTI
Voters during polling in Odisha.(File photo) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In phase 5, on Monday (May 20), the Odisha will witness polling on 35 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats. The voting for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly seats of Odisha were scheduled for the final four phases.

ALSO READ | Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details

At least 28 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha constituencies underwent polls on May 13. While on May 25, the polling will be held on the state’s 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies, with the remaining 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats scheduled for June 1.

In phase-5 of the general elections and Assembly election held simultaneously in Odisha, a total of 40 candidates are competing for the Lok Sabha seats of Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Sundergarh, while 265 candidates are contesting in 35 assembly constituencies.

The phase 5 of the general elections in Odisha will witness contests across Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Aska parliamentary constituencies.

Key candidates for phase-5 Lok Sabha polls:

In Bargarh (ST) there is going to be a contest between BJP's Pradeep Purohit, Congress' Sanjay Bhoi and BJD's Parineeta Mishra.

In Sundargarh (ST), there is going to be a contest between BJP's Jurel Oram, Congress' Janardan Dehury and BJD's Dilip Tirkey.

Bolangir will see contest between BJP's Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Congress' Manoj Mishra and BJD's Surendra Singh Bhoi.

In Kandhamal, there is going to be a contest between BJP's Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi, Congress' Amir Chand Nayak and BJD's Achyuta Samanta.

In Aska, there is going to be a contest between BJP's Anita Subhadarshani, Congress' Debokanta Sharma and BJD's Ranjita Sahu.

Key candidates for Assembly polls:

In the second round of simultaneous assembly elections in Odisha, key candidates in the contest include Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik, along with his colleagues in the state government: Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, PK Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, and SP Nayak.

Odisha witnessed high-octane campaigning in phase-5:

The high octane phase-5 campaigning in Odisha also saw prominent figures from the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP and Congress campaigning for their respective candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, and Tripura’s former CM Biplab Kumar Deb also actively participated in the campaign in the state during phase-5 campaigning.

