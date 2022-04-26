Cong, RJD Spar Over Tejashwi Yadav's 'Focus On Over 200 Seats' Suggestion

The Congress and RJD on Tuesday sparred on social media over Tejashwi Yadav's suggestion that the grand old party must focus on over 200 seats on which it is in direct fight with the saffron party, while taking a "backseat" in states where regional parties are a formidable force.

Taking exception to Yadav's remarks, Congress' national convenor, social media department, Saral Patel, in a sharply-worded tweet in Hindi, said, "Congress doesn't need your advice, keep your advice to yourself".

Congress persons are enough to think what the party should do, he added.

Reacting to Patel's tweet, RJD's social media convenor Aakash said, "Yes, that's right! The Congress is so capable of thinking what it should do that it is fighting war against NOTA in the elections."

"This arrogance has brought it to even less than NOTA," he said, apparently referring to the Congress' crushing defeat in the recently-held Bochaha assembly bypoll that was won by the RJD.

"Do you have even 1 per cent ability to decide something on Bihar or on this issue or are you sharing knowledge unnecessarily," the RJD leader asked.

Yadav on Monday had called for firming up of an Opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections, suggesting that the Congress must focus on over 200 seats on which it is in direct fight with the saffron party, while taking a "backseat" in states where regional parties are a formidable force.

Asked if it is high time that an alliance to take on the BJP in 2024 takes shape and whether the Congress should be its main pillar, Yadav told PTI that since 2019 June, he has been saying that the Congress is in direct fight with the BJP on more than 200 seats and must focus on these to ensure that it wins at least 50 per cent of them.

"I have always opined that for a broader and united alliance at the national level, the Congress should be pragmatic and take a backseat in those states where regional parties are a formidable force and have a better chance of winning against the BJP," he had said.

A widely accommodative platform with a commitment from parties that their politics shall be guided by the 'preamble' of the Constitution and nothing else, should be developed, Yadav had said.